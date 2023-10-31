Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 8-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. Joe and Troy Murray talk about what went wrong for the Hawks and how they can bounce back this weekend at the United Center. Later on, hear from head coach Luke Richardson, forward Nick Foligno, and defenseman Seth Jones.

The Blackhawks return to the United Center on Saturday November 4th to face the Florida Panthers. WGN Radio’s coverage begins at 6:30pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:00pm.