Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 4-2 regulation loss to the Arizona Coyotes. Caley Chelios joins Joe to break down the play in the 3rd period. Later on, hear postgame thoughts from head coach Luke Richardson as well as defensemen Jarred Tinordi and Wyatt Kaiser.

The Blackhawks continue their road trip Monday, March 20th to face the Colorado Avalanche. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 8:00pm.