Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 6-1 loss to the Washington Capitals. Troy Murray and Joe talk about what effects a long road trip can have on a team. Later on, hear postgame thoughts from head coach Luke Richardson, forward Tyler Johnson, and defensemen Jarred Tinordi.

The Blackhawks end their 5-game road trip on Saturday, March 25th to take on the Minnesota Wild. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 3:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray at 4:00pm.