Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 3-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Joe and Troy Murray talk about Alex Stalock and Hawk’s really solid effort in the defeat. Later on, hear postgame thoughts from Seth Jones, Jason Dickinson, and Head Coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks’ conclude their road trip on Saturday, April 8th to take on the Seattle Kraken. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 8:30pm with Kevin Powell’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Joe Brand at 9:00pm with the call.

| More Blackhawks coverage