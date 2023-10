Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 3-2 loss to the Canadiens. Joe and Troy Murray talk about the Hawks slow start and what went wrong on the power play. Later on, Joe talks about Connor Bedard registering another point for the 3rd straight game to start his career.

The Blackhawks next stop on their road trip is in Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs. WGN Radio’s coverage begins at 5:30pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 6:00pm.