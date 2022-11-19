Andy Masur recaps the Blackhawk 6-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. Andy and Troy Murray breakdown Goalie Petr Mrazek’s performance and preview Marian Hossa’s jersey retirement tomorrow at the United Center. Later on, hear from defensemen Connor Murphy and Head Coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday November 19th and will be retiring Marian Hossa’s number 81. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 5:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 6:30pm.