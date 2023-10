Kevin Wells recaps the Blackhawks’ 5-3 loss to the Blues in the preseason finale. Kevin and Troy Murray talk about final roster cuts and look ahead to the regular season. Later on, hear thoughts from Mackenize Entwistle, Cole Guttman, and Arvid Soderblom.

The Blackhawks kick off the regular season on Tuesday, October 10th in Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins. WGN Radio’s coverage begins at 6:30pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7pm.