Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 4-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Joe and Troy Murray talk about the Hawks’ development as a young team and the changing of the guard from the Kane/Toews era to the Connor Bedard era. Later on, hear from forward Nick Foligno, Head Coach Luke Richardson and defenseman Seth Jones.

The Blackhawks come home for a battle with the defending Stanley Cup Champions Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, October 21. WGN Radio’s coverage begins at 6:30pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:00pm.