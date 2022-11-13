Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Joe talks with Caley Chelios about the all-out team effort starting with Jarred Tinordi’s first 2 goals as a Chicago Blackhawk. Later on, hear a highlight recap of the game along with highlights from others games around the NHL.

The Blackhawks return to the United Center Monday, November 14th to face the Carolina Hurricanes. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7:00pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 7:30pm.