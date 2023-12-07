Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 1-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks. Joe and Troy Murray break down the Blackhawks performance and a well-fought game. Joey Anderson joins the broadcast team for a talk after the game ends, takes some calls from listeners, and we hear some post game audio from goalie Peter Mrazek and forward Connor Bedard.

The Blackhawks are back at the United Center to face the St. Louis Blues. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7 p.m. with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show, then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:30 p.m.