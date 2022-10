Joe Brand breaks down the 1-0 loss in Vegas to the Golden Knights. Joe gets Troy Murray’s final thoughts from a hard-fought contest between the Hawks and Golden Knights. Then hear postgame media sessions from Head Coach Luke Richardson and Goalie Alex Stalock.

The Blackhawks end their season-opening 3-game road trip in San Jose to take on the Sharks on Saturday. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 8:30pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame show and then John Wiedeman and Troy Murray with have the call at 9pm.