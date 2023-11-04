Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ first home victory of the 23-24 season, beating the Florida Panthers 5-2. Joe and Troy Murray talk with Blackhawks’ center Mackenzie Entwistle about the team’s effort. Goalie Petr Mrazek had a superb night making 38 saves out of 40 shots on goal. Nikita Zaitsev and Taylor Hall both added in scoring their 1st goal as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks have a quick turnaround facing the New Jersey Devils tomorrow night at the United Center. WGN Radio’s coverage begins at 5:30 pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 6:00 pm.