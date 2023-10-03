Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 4-2 win over bitter rivals the Detroit Red Wings in Preseason game number three. Troy Murray joins Joe to discuss some of the positive takeaways from tonight’s game, we hear from defenseman Wyatt Kaiser early on in the Postgame show, and later on we hear comments from winger Corey Perry, defenseman Connor Murphy, and head coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks will return on October 5th at for another battle at the United Center against the Minnesota Wild. WGN Radio’s coverage begins at 7:30pm with John Wiedeman, Troy Murray, and Joe Brand on the call.