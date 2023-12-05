Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’4-3 loss to the Nashville Predators in a shootout. Joe and Troy Murray break down the Blackhawks performance and a well-fought game into the shootout. Joe fields a few calls and we hear some postgame sound from Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno and defenseman Seth Jones.

The Blackhawks are back at the United Center to face the Anaheim Ducks. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7 p.m. with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show, then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:30 p.m.