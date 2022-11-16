Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Joe and Troy Murray discuss Caleb Jones step-up performance along with another outstanding face-off outing for Jonathan Toews. Later on, hear the highlights from the game and post game interviews with head coach Luke Richardson, Jack Johnson and Andreas Anthanasiou.

The Blackhawks travel to Beantown Saturday, November 19th to face the Boston Bruins. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 5:30pm with Andy Masur’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 6:00pm.