Hear Joe Brand as he recaps the Blackhawks 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers at the United Center! Caley Chelios joins Joe to talk with defenseman Caleb Jones along with a look back through the game highlights. Later on, hear a few words from head coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks return to the United Center Thursday evening against the Edmonton Oilers. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame show and John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 7:30pm.