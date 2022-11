Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 2-1 overtime loss in LA to the Kings. Joe is joined by Troy Murray to talk about Petr Mrazek and Jonathan Toews solid performances in the loss, and hear highlights from around the league.

The Blackhawks are on the road, Saturday, November 13th to face the Anaheim Ducks. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 8:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 9:00pm.

