Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 5-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Joe and Troy Murray talk about some of the big plays and key moments of the game. Later on, hear from defenseman Kevin Korchinski on his fist NHL goal and from Connor Bedard who was tonight’s number 1 star of the game.

The Blackhawks still on the road on Sunday November 12th to face the Florida Panthers. WGN Radio’s coverage begins at 11:30am with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at Noon.