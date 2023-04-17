Mike Folta, Rockford IceHogs Play by Play Announcer, joins Joe Brand to talk about the IceHogs and their chances in the upcoming Calder Cup Playoffs.
What to expect from the Rockford IceHogs in the Calder Cup Playoffs
by: Jack Heinrich
