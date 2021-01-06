WGN Radio debuts weekly ‘Blackhawks Live’ show beginning January 11

Chris Boden Nick Gismondi

CHICAGO (January 6, 2021) – WGN Radio will debut “Blackhawks Live” on Monday, January 11 from 7pm to 8pm. Hosted by Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi, this hour-long weekly show will feature in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the upcoming hockey season.

“This is going to be a must-listen for Blackhawks fans,” said WGN Radio Sports Director Dave Eanet. “WGN listeners already know Chris and his knowledge of the Blackhawks, and we’re thrilled to welcome Nick and his Hawks expertise. Together they’ll deliver an insider perspective on everything from the players to the games.”

The show will air 7pm to 8pm on the following schedule throughout the regular season:

Mondays on January 11, 18* and 25, February 1 and 8

Tuesday, February 16

Mondays on February 22, March 1 and 8

Tuesday, March 16

Mondays on March 22 and 29 and April 5

Tuesday, April 13

Mondays on April 19 and 26

Wednesday, May 5

Monday, May 10

*On Monday, January 18, “Blackhawks Live” will air 9pm to 10pm.

Blackhawks Live