The Blackhawks are Back! Season opener at Tampa Bay
January 13 2021 07:00 pm

The inaugural edition of ‘Blackhawks Live’ featuring Dylan Strome and Troy Murray!

Blackhawks Live

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome skates to the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The Blackhawks defeated the Coyotes 3-2 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

In the first episode of ‘Blackhawks Live,’ Chris Boden talks to newly extended Dylan Strome about getting back on the ice, what it was like being the captain of the Canadian World Juniors team back in 2017 and the similarities that Kirby Dach felt after being named captain.

Later in the show, Troy Murray checks in to talk about Corey Crawford’s amazing career, and more as the Hawks hit the ice against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday 01/13. That game can be heard here on WGN Radio with pregame at 6:30 PM.

The next show can be heard on Monday night at 9 PM following Northwestern Basketball.

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

