The inaugural edition of ‘Blackhawks Live’ featuring Dylan Strome and Troy Murray!

CHICAGO (January 6, 2021) – WGN Radio will debut “Blackhawks Live” on Monday, January 11 from 7pm to 8pm. Hosted by Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi, this hour-long weekly show will feature in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the upcoming hockey season.

“This is going to be a must-listen for Blackhawks fans,” said WGN Radio Sports Director Dave Eanet. “WGN listeners already know Chris and his knowledge of the Blackhawks, and we’re thrilled to welcome Nick and his Hawks expertise. Together they’ll deliver an insider perspective on everything from the players to the games.”