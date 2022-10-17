Scott Darling, former Chicago Blackhawks goalie and current Chicago Blackhawks Pre and Postgame analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, joins Joe Brand to talk what he thinks of Hawks’ goalies Petr Mrazek and Alex Stalock start to the season. Then Scott and Joe talk about what he is up to now working for NBC Sports Chicago and doing stand up comedy around Chicago.
Scott Darling likes what he is seeing from the Blackhawks’ goalies
by: Jack Heinrich
Blackhawks LiveBlackhawks Live, hosted by Joe Brand, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman, Troy Murray and Caley Chelios describe the action. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
