Blackhawks broadcaster Pat Foley talks with WGN Radio’s Joe Brand about his broadcasting career, his last game on the air, what he’s learned over the course of his time, and more.
Pat Foley on his last game: ‘It’s going to be great, it’s going to be special’
by: Curtis Koch
