Chris Boden and Joe Brand recap a tough start to the home stand for the team with a 3-game losing streak. They also discuss the recent news of Bobby Hull no longer being a Blackhawks team ambassador.
Later on in the show, Denis Savard joined the guys to talk about Patrick Kane passing him on the franchise record in assists, Kirby Dach’s development, what it was like to coach a young Toews and Kane, and more.
Denis Savard on Patrick Kane: ‘He’s such a great player, we’re so lucky to have him here’
