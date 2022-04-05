Former Blackhawk Chris Chelios joined Joe Brand and Chris Boden on WGN Radio’s Blackhawks Live about the career of Marian Hossa, Jonathan Toews’ 1,000th game, his daughter Caley Chelios and her broadcasting career, and more.
Chris Chelios on playing against Marian Hossa: ‘He was a horse’
by: Curtis Koch
Posted:
Updated:
PHOTO: Chris Chelios signs autographs during the Chicago Blackhawks’ convention Friday, July 27, 2018, in Chicago (AP Photo/Annie Rice)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Blackhawks LiveBlackhawks Live, hosted by Joe Brand, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live
Blackhawks 720