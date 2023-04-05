Chicago Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

On this week’s Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand talks about why the players are focused on winning and not how that affects the team’s draft position. Joe explains why winning these is a reason to believe in head coach Luke Richardson and general manager Kyle Davidson.

Later on, college and NHL hockey analyst Paul Caponigri joins Joe to break down the Frozen Four and talk about what he has seen from the Blackhawks prospects playing in it.

Then former Chicago Blackhawks forward Kyle Calder joins Joe to talk about what he is up to now, how he got into coaching, and more!