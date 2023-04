On the final Blackhawks Live of the 2022-23 season WGN Radio’s Joe Brand puts a bow on the season and says goodbye to The Captain, Jonathan Toews. Joe then looks at who the next Captain could be for the Hawks.

Later on, Mike Folta, Rockford IceHogs Play by Play Announcer, joins Joe to talk about the IceHogs and their chances in the upcoming Calder Cup Playoffs.