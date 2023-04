On this week’s Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand talks about what the win over the Penguins means for the Hawks lottery hopes and why he understands Hawks fans frustration with the win. Then Joe talks about if tomorrow will be Captain Jonathan Toews’ last game in a Blackhawks sweater.

Later on, Mike Gapski, Chicago Blackhawks Head Athletic Trainer, joins Joe to take a look back at his career, what he is looking forward to in his retirement, and more!