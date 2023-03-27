On this week’s Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand updates the status of Captain Jonathan Toews and if a return is possible with 9 games remaining. Then Joe breaks down about the clean hit on Lukas Reichel in last night’s game and whether or not it was right for Mackenzie Entwistle to try to defend him while a goal was scored on the other end of the ice.

Later on, Mark Eaton, Chicago Blackhawks Assistant General Manager, Player Development, joins Joe to talk about the development of prospects Frank Nazar and Colton Dach, why mental health support is a big part of the Hawks development process, and more!