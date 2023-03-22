On this week’s Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand talks about the Hawks upcoming Pride Night on Sunday and the news that the team will not wear Pride jerseys during warmups because of safety concerns with Russian players on their roster. Then, Joe shares the events that are happening around the United Center for fans on Sunday for Pride Night.

Later on, Jujhar Khaira, Chicago Blackhawks forward, joins Joe to talk about the success of his new line, how he has battled back from injuries and setbacks, and more!