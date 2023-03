On this week’s Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand recaps the of the most impressive wins for the Hawks this season against Ottawa. Then Joe talks about why Anders Bjork and Lukas Reichel are reasons to give you hope during this rebuild.

Later on, Caley Chelios, Chicago Blackhawks Analyst for NBC Sports Chicago and WGN Radio, joins Joe to talk about her experience broadcasting in between the benches, why she is impressed with the new additions to Hawks and more!

