On this week’s Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand talks about the latest trade talk around the Blackhawks with the trade deadline looming on March 3rd. Then Joe talks about the good play from F Jason Dickinson and D Seth Jones recently.

Later on, Chicago Blackhawks Defensive Assistant Coach Kevin Dean joins Joe to talk about what he loves about the city of Chicago, the improvement of Seth Jones, what his coaching style is, and more!