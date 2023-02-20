On this week’s Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand talks about Patrick Kane’s hat trick in what could be one of Kane’s final home games if he is traded at the deadline. Joe also talks about Jonathan Toews taking a step back to focus on his health.

Later on, Max Domi, Chicago Blackhawks forward, joins Joe to talk about what he has learned from playing with Patrick Kane, the importance of taking care of his body, why sharing his story as a diabetic is so important to him, and more!

If you would like more information on Max’s book, No Days Off: My Life with Type 1 Diabetes and Journey to the NHL, visit simonandschuster.com/books/No-Days-Off/Max-Domi.