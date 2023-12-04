WGN Radio’s Joe Brand starts this week off by talking about the Blackhawks’ rough 3 game road trip the Hawks just wrapped up yesterday in Minnesota and what might be going on with the offensive struggles.

Later on, Scott Powers, Chicago Blackhawks reporter for The Athletic, joins Joe to talk about why the Hawks have gotten off to a slow start, what he thinks of Lukas Reichel being a healthy scratch, what the plan is moving forward, and more! Joe wraps the show with producer Jack Heinrich’s final thoughts.