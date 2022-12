On this week’s Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand shares his final thoughts on the Hawk’s loss to the Hurricanes last night.

Then Colby Cohen, Chicago Blackhawks TV Analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, joins Joe to give update on the draft and Blackhawks prospects that are playing in the World Juniors.

Later on, Connor Murphy, Chicago Blackhawks defensemen, joins Joe to talk about his father’s impact on him as player, what he loves about Chicago, and more!