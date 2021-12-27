Blackhawks Live 12/27/21: Defenseman Riley Stillman joins the show as more games are postponed due to COVID-19

Chris Boden and Joe Brand are back from their holiday break with a news filled ‘Blackhawks Live’. Recent news of the Blackhawks games for the 28th and 29th have been postponed due to COVID-19. Chris and Joe discuss that and more in the show and giveaway a Boikey’s Prize Pack!
Later in the show, Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman joins the show to catch up with Joe and Chris and talk about his development as a defender and more.
