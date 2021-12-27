Blackhawks Live 12/27/21: Defenseman Riley Stillman joins the show as more games are postponed due to COVID-19

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s Victoria and Queensland states reported record levels of new daily coronavirus infections on Tuesday as pressure on testing centers prompted calls for wider use of rapid antigen tests.

Queensland state reported 1,158 cases, the first time the state has seen more than 1,000 cases in a day, but hospitalizations remained low. The state has more than 4,000 active cases of which 257 are reported to be the omicron variant.