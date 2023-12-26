WGN Radio’s Jack Heinrich (filling in for Joe Brand) starts off this week’s show by discussing the parody of the Blackhawks’ season so far. Then, he is joined by Joe Brand to highlight the incredible ‘Michigan’ goal from Connor Bedard. Additionally, they talk about what Arvid Söderblom’s future with the Hawks looks like at this time.

Later, Jack discusses what has been going wrong so far this season, and what the Blackhawks can learn from this tough stretch to help themselves improve later in the season. We also hear postgame audio from Luke Richardson and Jarred Tinorti. Jack closes things off with some notes from around the NHL.