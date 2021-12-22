Blackhawks Live 12/22/21: The NHL season comes to a pause and Patrick Kane reacts to no NHL players at the Olympics

Blackhawks Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) looks to shoot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin).

The Blackhawks have a pause on the NHL season and furthermore NHL players will not be going to the Beijing Winter Olympics due to rising COVID cases. Joe Brand and Chris Boden share some audio of Patrick Kane, who reacted to some of the news about the Olympics as he was going to be in the Winter Games with teammate Seth Jones.

Later on in the show. Chris Boden and Joe Brand talk to the University of Michigan’s Men’s Hockey Head Coach Mel Pearson about some of the Blackhawks prospects he has faced, and what the picture of the World Junior Championships looks like this week with the NHL on pause.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Sports

Blackhawks Live BlackhawksLive

Blackhawks Live, hosted by Joe Brand, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live
Blackhawks 720

Popular

SportsClick

More SportsClick