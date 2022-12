On this week’s Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks roster moves today, including goalie Arvid Soderblom being sent back down to Rockford as goalie Alex Stalock was activated. Then Joe talks about why he thinks Luke Richardson doesn’t need to change his coaching style.

Later on, Isaak Phillips, Chicago Blackhawks defensemen joins Joe to talk about his NHL call up and more!