WGN Radio’s Joe Brand starts this week off by talking about the positives that came out of the Cauncks even in the loss. Then Joe talks about the young defense the Hawks had to roll out due to injuries and why the Hawks seem to elevate their game against the league’s best.

Later on, Charlie Roumeliotis, Chicago Blackhawks Insider for NBC Sports Chicago, joins Joe to talk about the Hawks’ good performance against the Canucks, heightened focus when the Hawks play the top teams in the league, what he thinks about the future of Arvid Soderblom and Lukas Reichel, and more! Joe wraps the show with Producer Jack’s last thoughts.