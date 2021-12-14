Blackhawks Live 12/14/21: Goaltending Coach Jimmy Waite talks about Marc-André Fleury impact on the Blackhawks

Blackhawks Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in action during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Blackhawks Live is back on the air for the first time since goaltender Marc-André Fleury got his 500th Victory. On the show was Blackhawks Goaltending Coach Jimmy Waite. Waite talks about Marc-André Fleury impact on the Blackhawks, what Kevin Lankinen has learned from Fleury, and much more!

Plus later, the guys share some exciting news heading into this week. If you’re going to a Blackhawks game this week, you’re going to want to listen!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Sports

Blackhawks Live BlackhawksLive

Blackhawks Live, hosted by Joe Brand, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live
Blackhawks 720

Popular

SportsClick

More SportsClick