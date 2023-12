WGN Radio’s Joe Brand is joined by the great Jon Hansen to talk about what it is like being an in-arena host for the Chicago Blackhawks. Jon talks about his path to the Blackhawks, all that goes into hosting a Blackhawks game, and more!

Later on, Joe talks about the spark the Blackhawks have gotten from guys coming up from Rockford, the goaltending situation, and more. Joe wraps the show with producer Jack Heinrich’s last thoughts.