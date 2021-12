Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach (77) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin).

Blackhawks Live is back as the team returns from their East Coast road trip! Joe Brand and Chris Boden break down the games in New York City and talk with Blackhawks TV color commentator Eddie Olczyk about the team’s improvement and the correct spelling of his last name!

The guys give away another Boikey’s prize pack to a lucky and listener and later on they highlight the word wizardry of WGN Radio’s play-by-play announcer, John Weideman!