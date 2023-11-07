WGN Radio’s Joe Brand starts this week off by talking about the Blackhawks’ up and down homestand that ended with a players-only meeting after the game on Sunday against the New Jersey Devils. Then Joe talks about the second lawsuit filed by a second former player claiming that the Blackhawks covered up sexual assault allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich during the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Later on, Chicago Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno joins Joe to talk about how his move to Chicago has been, why he loves the leadership of the team, what playing with Connor Bedard is like, and more!