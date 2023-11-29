WGN Radio’s Joe Brand starts this week off by talking about Corey Perry having his contract terminated by the Blackhawks. Joe talks about what GM Kyle Davidson said yesterday at the United Center, the timeline of the events, and explains why you can’t trust everything you see on the internet. Then Joe talks about Blackhawks’ legend Patrick Kane signing with the rival Detroit Red Wings.

Later on, Chicago Blackhawks Forward Boris Katchouk joins Joe to talk about his recent hot streak, what he likes to do off the ice, his close relationship with Taylor Raddysh, and more! They wrap the show with producer Jack Heinrich’s final thoughts.