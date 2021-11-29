Blackhawks Live 11/29/21: Troy Murray joins the show!

Sunday night was a special night at the United Center, the Blackhawks and the hockey world celebrated Hockey Fights Cancer night. Joe Brand and Chris Boden recap the special occasion with talking to Troy Murray. Plus the guys pick Troy’s brain about the current state of the Blackhawks after a 1-1 homestand and where they go from here with some players who are struggling to score.
Blackhawks LiveBlackhawks Live, hosted by Joe Brand, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
