Blackhawks Live 11/24/21: What to expect going into December plus backyard NiceRinks

Blackhawks Live
Posted: / Updated:

Chicago Blackhawks center Reese Johnson (52) skates up the ice during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

As the Blackhawks return to Chicago, Joe Brand and Chris Boden are back in studio to share the Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the United Center set for November 28th, recap a few moments from the game in Calgary, and preview the upcoming homestand into December. Later on, the guys talk with Jim Stoller about his company, NiceRink, and how he is transforming backyards into Frozen Memories.

Blackhawks Live, hosted by Joe Brand, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
