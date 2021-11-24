Blackhawks Live 11/24/21: What to expect going into December plus backyard NiceRinks

As the Blackhawks return to Chicago, Joe Brand and Chris Boden are back in studio to share the Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the United Center set for November 28th, recap a few moments from the game in Calgary, and preview the upcoming homestand into December. Later on, the guys talk with Jim Stoller about his company, NiceRink, and how he is transforming backyards into Frozen Memories.
Blackhawks LiveBlackhawks Live, hosted by Joe Brand, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
