WGN Radio’s Joe Brand is joined by Chris Vosters, Chicago Blackhawks TV play-by-play announcer, for the full show! Joe and Chris talk about their days of working in the Midwest Baseball League and more about Chris’s path to becoming the TV voice of the Blackhawks, how he builds chemistry with analysts, and more! They wrap the show with producer Jack Heinrich’s final thoughts.

