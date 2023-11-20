WGN Radio’s Joe Brand is joined by Chris Vosters, Chicago Blackhawks TV play-by-play announcer, for the full show! Joe and Chris talk about their days of working in the Midwest Baseball League and more about Chris’s path to becoming the TV voice of the Blackhawks, how he builds chemistry with analysts, and more! They wrap the show with producer Jack Heinrich’s final thoughts.
Blackhawks Live 11/20/23: Chicago Blackhawks TV play-by-play announcer Chris Vosters stops by Blackhawks Live!
by: Jack Heinrich
Blackhawks LiveBlackhawks Live, hosted by Joe Brand, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray describe the action. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
