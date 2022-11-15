On this weeks’ Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand recaps the week of Blackhawks and talks about the Hawks’ and specifically Jonathan Toews’ success in the faceoff circle.

Vince Liotta, President of Sal`s Beverage World, joins to Joe to promote Blackhawks Live live remote with Blackhawks’ legend Chris Chelios next Monday at Sal’s Beverage World in Villa Park. For more information visit wgnradio.com/events.

Colby Cohen, Chicago Blackhawks Analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, joins Joe to talk about the Blackhawks’ loss to the Hurricanes, what it is like to call games from in between the benches, and more!