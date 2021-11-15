Blackhawks Live 11/15/21: Seth Jones previews the upcoming road trip

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks’ Seth Jones in action during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Blackhawks Live is back after a winning week of hockey! Joe Brand and Chris Boden are back on the air and are joined by Blackhawks Defenseman Seth Jones. Seth talks about joining the Hawks, the team turning around their play as of late, and more!

Plus the guys giveaway a Boikey’s prize pack and ask listeners what their favorite Marian Hossa memory is, in correlation to his induction into the Hockey Hall Of Fame.

Blackhawks Live, hosted by Joe Brand, is an hour-long weekly show featuring in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the hockey season.
